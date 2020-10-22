Koninklijke Philips Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,244 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 851% compared to the typical volume of 236 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHG. Societe Generale lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

PHG stock opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $54.28.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 14.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

