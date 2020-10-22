Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 6,200 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 700% compared to the typical daily volume of 775 call options.

NYSE PII opened at $90.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.18 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.57. Polaris Industries has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $110.30.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. Polaris Industries had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Polaris Industries’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PII. Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Polaris Industries from $67.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Polaris Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

In related news, insider Steven Menneto sold 27,825 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,977,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,700 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $392,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,016 shares of company stock worth $18,084,614 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 27.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 26,004.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 24,184 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 165.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.