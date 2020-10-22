Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €22.82 ($26.84).

UG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of Peugeot stock opened at €15.96 ($18.77) on Thursday. Peugeot has a one year low of €16.45 ($19.35) and a one year high of €21.01 ($24.72). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.11.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

