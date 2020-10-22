Head-To-Head Comparison: Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) vs. Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) and Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.9% of Seneca Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Curis shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Seneca Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Curis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Seneca Biopharma and Curis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seneca Biopharma -221.07% -138.92% -121.18% Curis -280.61% N/A -84.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Seneca Biopharma and Curis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seneca Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Curis 0 0 2 0 3.00

Curis has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 284.62%. Given Curis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Curis is more favorable than Seneca Biopharma.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seneca Biopharma and Curis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seneca Biopharma $10,000.00 1,146.38 -$8.35 million N/A N/A Curis $10.00 million 6.30 -$32.14 million ($0.86) -1.36

Seneca Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curis.

Volatility & Risk

Seneca Biopharma has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curis has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Curis beats Seneca Biopharma on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seneca Biopharma Company Profile

Seneca Biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. Its lead product candidates include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which has been completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic ischemic stroke and in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury. The company was formerly known as Neuralstem, Inc. and changed its name to Seneca Biopharma, Inc. in October 2019. Seneca Biopharma, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. The company has collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitor for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma; and with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

