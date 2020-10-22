Short Interest in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Rises By 16.5%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the September 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 334,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $73,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,591,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,170,125.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,587,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,574 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTE. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,975,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,638,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 830,274 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 89,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 8.1% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,053,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 79,134 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.60 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.26.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.38.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.50 million.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

