Traders Purchase Large Volume of Skyline Champion Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,310 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,527% compared to the typical daily volume of 142 call options.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $26.24 on Thursday. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $37.03.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.