Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Short Interest Up 15.3% in September

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the September 15th total of 84,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.47 million for the quarter.

TGB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.10 to $1.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.10.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

