Short Interest in H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Rises By 15.0%

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the September 15th total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HISJF opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60. H.I.S. has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $17.44.

About H.I.S.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

