HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Up 16.2% in September

HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,300 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the September 15th total of 237,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLDCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HENDERSON LD DE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HENDERSON LD DE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLDCY opened at $3.78 on Thursday. HENDERSON LD DE/S has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $0.052 dividend. This is an increase from HENDERSON LD DE/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. HENDERSON LD DE/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy.

