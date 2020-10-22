Short Interest in Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Decreases By 13.3%

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of NIPOF stock opened at $499.00 on Thursday. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a 52 week low of $355.00 and a 52 week high of $820.37.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Japan Hotel REIT Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

About Japan Hotel REIT Investment

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

