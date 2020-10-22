Short Interest in HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Rises By 16.2%

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,446,800 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the September 15th total of 5,548,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,058.5 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HLFFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. HelloFresh has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS HLFFF opened at $61.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.45. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $66.00.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Contrasting Avalon and Waste Connections
Contrasting Avalon and Waste Connections
Head-To-Head Comparison: Seneca Biopharma vs. Curis
Head-To-Head Comparison: Seneca Biopharma vs. Curis
Short Interest in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Rises By 16.5%
Short Interest in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Rises By 16.5%
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Skyline Champion Call Options
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Skyline Champion Call Options
Taseko Mines Limited Short Interest Up 15.3% in September
Taseko Mines Limited Short Interest Up 15.3% in September
Short Interest in H.I.S. Co., Ltd. Rises By 15.0%
Short Interest in H.I.S. Co., Ltd. Rises By 15.0%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report