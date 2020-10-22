Short Interest in HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Rises By 16.2%

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,446,800 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the September 15th total of 5,548,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,058.5 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HLFFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. HelloFresh has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS HLFFF opened at $61.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.45. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $66.00.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

