Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 17,372 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,880% compared to the average daily volume of 583 put options.

FIZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $87.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.93. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $89.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.44.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in National Beverage by 10.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in National Beverage by 72.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the third quarter worth about $367,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Contrasting Avalon and Waste Connections
Contrasting Avalon and Waste Connections
Head-To-Head Comparison: Seneca Biopharma vs. Curis
Head-To-Head Comparison: Seneca Biopharma vs. Curis
Short Interest in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Rises By 16.5%
Short Interest in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Rises By 16.5%
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Skyline Champion Call Options
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Skyline Champion Call Options
Taseko Mines Limited Short Interest Up 15.3% in September
Taseko Mines Limited Short Interest Up 15.3% in September
Short Interest in H.I.S. Co., Ltd. Rises By 15.0%
Short Interest in H.I.S. Co., Ltd. Rises By 15.0%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report