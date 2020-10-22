Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 17,372 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,880% compared to the average daily volume of 583 put options.

FIZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $87.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.93. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $89.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.44.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in National Beverage by 10.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in National Beverage by 72.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the third quarter worth about $367,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

