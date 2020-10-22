Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Short Interest Down 13.3% in September

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSANY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nissan Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

NSANY opened at $7.30 on Thursday. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.78. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

