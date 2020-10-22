Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.0 days.
MCESF stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Macro Enterprises has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74.
Macro Enterprises Company Profile
