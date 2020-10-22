Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.0 days.

MCESF stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Macro Enterprises has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74.

Get Macro Enterprises alerts:

Macro Enterprises Company Profile

Macro Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides pipeline and facilities construction, and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It is involved in the construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Macro Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macro Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.