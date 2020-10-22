Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 849,700 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the September 15th total of 973,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nexi in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Nexi alerts:

OTCMKTS:NEXPF opened at $17.40 on Thursday. Nexi has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.40.

Nexi S.p.A. provides payment solutions to banks, financial institutions, insurance companies, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company is involved in the configuration, activation, and maintenance of the hardware and software for digital payments; and offers settlement of card payments, monthly billing, payment tracking, POS management, and data analytics services, as well as help line call center services.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.