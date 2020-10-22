Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Expands By 16.6%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,702,900 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the September 15th total of 1,460,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 774.0 days.
Inpex stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. Inpex has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19.
About Inpex
