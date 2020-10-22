Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Expands By 16.6%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,702,900 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the September 15th total of 1,460,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 774.0 days.

Inpex stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. Inpex has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, Asia, Oceania, Europe, NIS countries, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

