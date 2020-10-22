ImaginOn, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

ImaginOn, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMGI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 338,800 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the September 15th total of 388,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMGI opened at $0.00 on Thursday. ImaginOn has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.08.

ImaginOn Company Profile

Imaginon, Inc, an information technology company, focuses on developing and marketing broadband and wireless Internet and Intranet software systems. The company primarily offers ImaginVideo, a client-server application for the delivery and management of interactive video over TCP/IP networks. It also provides ImaginAuthor, a Windows-based authoring tool for creating interactive Windows Media video content; and outsourcing service for the hosting of video content to a service provider running Windows 2000 Servers.

