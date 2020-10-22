KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Update

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on KNYJY shares. Societe Generale downgraded KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group downgraded KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

KNYJY opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion and a PE ratio of 44.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.88.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name; modernization solutions; various residential solutions; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

