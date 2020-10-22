NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Short Interest Up 16.7% in September

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSTM opened at $0.06 on Thursday. NovelStem International has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.18.

NovelStem International Company Profile

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for NovelStem International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovelStem International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Contrasting Avalon and Waste Connections
Contrasting Avalon and Waste Connections
Head-To-Head Comparison: Seneca Biopharma vs. Curis
Head-To-Head Comparison: Seneca Biopharma vs. Curis
Short Interest in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Rises By 16.5%
Short Interest in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Rises By 16.5%
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Skyline Champion Call Options
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Skyline Champion Call Options
Taseko Mines Limited Short Interest Up 15.3% in September
Taseko Mines Limited Short Interest Up 15.3% in September
Short Interest in H.I.S. Co., Ltd. Rises By 15.0%
Short Interest in H.I.S. Co., Ltd. Rises By 15.0%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report