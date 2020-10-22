NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Short Interest Up 16.7% in September

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NSTM opened at $0.06 on Thursday. NovelStem International has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.18.
NovelStem International Company Profile
