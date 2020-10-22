Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,313,400 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 2,687,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,626.8 days.

OTCMKTS:NTOIF opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average is $42.68. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $57.70.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

