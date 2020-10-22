Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,313,400 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 2,687,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,626.8 days.
OTCMKTS:NTOIF opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average is $42.68. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $57.70.
Neste Oyj Company Profile
