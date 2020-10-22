NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the September 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NWS in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get NWS alerts:

Shares of NWSZF stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. NWS has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.55.

NWS Holdings Limited engages in infrastructure and services businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Roads, Aviation, Construction, Environment, Logistics, Facilities Management, Transport, and Strategic Investments segments. It operates 15 roads and related projects; and power plants.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for NWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.