Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) vs. CLPS Incorporation (NYSE:CLPS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) and CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Smartsheet and CLPS Incorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smartsheet -34.08% -20.90% -13.67% CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A

Smartsheet has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 3.91, indicating that its stock price is 291% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smartsheet and CLPS Incorporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smartsheet $270.88 million 25.07 -$95.94 million ($0.82) -68.67 CLPS Incorporation $64.93 million 0.75 -$3.27 million N/A N/A

CLPS Incorporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smartsheet.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Smartsheet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of CLPS Incorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Smartsheet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Smartsheet and CLPS Incorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smartsheet 0 6 8 0 2.57 CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smartsheet currently has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.78%. Given Smartsheet’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Smartsheet is more favorable than CLPS Incorporation.

Summary

Smartsheet beats CLPS Incorporation on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides core banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for core banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers software project development, maintenance, and testing solution services, including COBOL, Java, .NET, Mobile, and other technology applications; and CLPS Virtual Banking Platform, a training platform for IT talents owned by CLPS, as well as sells product and third part software. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

