FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Issued By KeyCorp

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note issued on Sunday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.38. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PEG. Barclays upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BofA Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $63.68. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.10.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,378,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,977,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,456,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,880 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,300,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,943 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,965.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,280,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,724 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $103,664.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,157 shares of company stock valued at $336,782. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

