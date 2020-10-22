Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) & TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) Critical Analysis

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) and TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bridge Bancorp and TCF Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Bancorp $206.93 million 1.86 $51.69 million $2.59 7.54 TCF Financial $1.61 billion 2.60 $304.36 million $1.90 14.53

TCF Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Bancorp. Bridge Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TCF Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Bridge Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCF Financial has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. TCF Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Bridge Bancorp pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TCF Financial pays out 73.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bridge Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and TCF Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bridge Bancorp and TCF Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 TCF Financial 0 2 8 1 2.91

TCF Financial has a consensus price target of $35.64, suggesting a potential upside of 29.07%. Given TCF Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TCF Financial is more favorable than Bridge Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Bridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of TCF Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Bridge Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of TCF Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bridge Bancorp and TCF Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Bancorp 23.52% 9.66% 0.92% TCF Financial 20.10% 14.01% 1.43%

Summary

TCF Financial beats Bridge Bancorp on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities. In addition, it offers certificate of deposit account registry service and insured cash sweep programs; merchant credit and debit card processing, cash management, lockbox processing, online banking, and remote deposit capture services; automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; and investment products and services through a third party broker dealer, as well as title insurance brokerage services. As of February 19, 2019, the company operated 39 retail branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area; and 1 loan production office in Manhattan. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Bridgehampton, New York.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; commercial real estate loans; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers treasury services, such as investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks. Further, it provides credit and debit cards; and check cashing and remittance services. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 314 branches consisting of 189 traditional branches, 122 supermarket branches, and 3 campus branches in Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Colorado, Wisconsin, Arizona, and South Dakota. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota.

