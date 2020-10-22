The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.13.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Northland Securities raised shares of The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 9.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,282,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,503,000 after purchasing an additional 274,611 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in The Western Union by 350.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,839 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Western Union by 14.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 599,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 75,440 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Western Union during the first quarter worth about $1,939,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 801.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 141,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 126,081 shares during the last quarter.
The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
