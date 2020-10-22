-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($2.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Windtree Therapeutics.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Windtree Therapeutics stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.25. Windtree Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $14.97.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology and medical device company, engages in the research and development of products that focus on acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its four lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Windtree Therapeutics (WINT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.