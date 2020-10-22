American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of AMT opened at $241.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.04.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. American Tower’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,893,990.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $345,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,712 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 71.1% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

