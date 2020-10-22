Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.
CPRX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.
In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $44,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,787,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,448.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CPRX stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $320.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $5.83.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.97 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 44.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.
