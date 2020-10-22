Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

CPRX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $44,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,787,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,448.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 37,036 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 275.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,328,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 974,809 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 111.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $320.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $5.83.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.97 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 44.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

