Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth approximately $440,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 104.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 18.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 50,160 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth $67,000. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $66.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.98. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $4.13.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 189.40% and a negative net margin of 280.03%. Research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

