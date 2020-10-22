Zacks: Analysts Expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Brokerages expect that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Target Hospitality reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Target Hospitality.

Shares of TH stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.01 million, a PE ratio of -117.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $5.88.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

