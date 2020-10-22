Analysts Expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.35. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $19.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

