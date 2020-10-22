Analysts Expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.35. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $19.83.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bridge Bancorp & TCF Financial Critical Analysis
Bridge Bancorp & TCF Financial Critical Analysis
Critical Survey: Sunnova Energy International versus Its Peers
Critical Survey: Sunnova Energy International versus Its Peers
The Western Union Company Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
The Western Union Company Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. This Quarter
-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. This Quarter
American Tower Corp Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
American Tower Corp Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report