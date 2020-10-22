Analysts Expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.22. OP Bancorp reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 20.84%.

OPBK stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $10.72.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

