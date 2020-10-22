J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $194.54

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $194.54 and traded as high as $205.30. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $203.97, with a volume of 4,640,289 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective (up previously from GBX 220 ($2.87)) on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 229.29 ($3.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 193.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 194.54. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 35.17.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Simon Roberts sold 69,585 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44), for a total value of £130,123.95 ($170,007.77).

About J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

