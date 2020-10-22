Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,234.23

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Shares of Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,234.23 and traded as high as $2,476.00. Halma plc (HLMA.L) shares last traded at $2,436.00, with a volume of 393,945 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLMA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Halma plc (HLMA.L) from GBX 2,030 ($26.52) to GBX 2,140 ($27.96) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Halma plc (HLMA.L) from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halma plc (HLMA.L) from GBX 2,030 ($26.52) to GBX 2,530 ($33.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Halma plc (HLMA.L) from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,360 ($30.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,280 ($29.79) price target (up previously from GBX 2,080 ($27.18)) on shares of Halma plc (HLMA.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,079.44 ($27.17).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,325.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,234.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12.

About Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

