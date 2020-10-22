Centrica (LON:CNA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.70

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.70 and traded as high as $40.74. Centrica shares last traded at $40.08, with a volume of 16,967,640 shares.

CNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target (up from GBX 29 ($0.38)) on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Centrica to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target (up from GBX 30 ($0.39)) on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 60.04 ($0.78).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 41.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 40.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.64.

In related news, insider Chris O?Shea purchased 40,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £19,488 ($25,461.20). Insiders have acquired a total of 41,241 shares of company stock worth $1,978,877 over the last 90 days.

Centrica Company Profile (LON:CNA)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

