Thomas Cook Group (LON:TCG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.45. Thomas Cook Group shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 3,159,941 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.72. The company has a market cap of $53.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.04.

Thomas Cook Group Company Profile (LON:TCG)

Thomas Cook Group plc provides travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Northern Europe. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 270 hotels primarily under the Casa Cook, Cook's Club, and Sunwing brands. As of December 12, 2018, the company operated an airline fleet of 101 aircrafts to 120 destinations.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Thomas Cook Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomas Cook Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks: Analysts Expect Target Hospitality Corp. to Announce -$0.11 EPS
Zacks: Analysts Expect Target Hospitality Corp. to Announce -$0.11 EPS
Coastal Financial & The Competition Head to Head Survey
Coastal Financial & The Competition Head to Head Survey
Analysts Expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share
Analysts Expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share
Analysts Expect OP Bancorp Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share
Analysts Expect OP Bancorp Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share
Home Retail Group Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Home Retail Group Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
J Sainsbury Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $194.54
J Sainsbury Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $194.54


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report