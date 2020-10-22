RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $419.08

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $419.08 and traded as high as $433.50. RSA Insurance Group shares last traded at $429.00, with a volume of 2,194,344 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on RSA shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 538 ($7.03).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 453.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 419.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported GBX 20.60 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 22.70 ($0.30) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). On average, research analysts forecast that RSA Insurance Group plc will post 4943.0000519 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. RSA Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

In other RSA Insurance Group news, insider Clare Bousfield bought 5,732 shares of RSA Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £24,876.88 ($32,501.80).

About RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

