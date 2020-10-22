JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $648.95

Shares of JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $648.95 and traded as high as $803.60. JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at $798.00, with a volume of 1,054,777 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 879.58 ($11.49).

The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 783.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 648.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

