Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.59

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.59 and traded as high as $55.84. Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at $55.63, with a volume of 5,928,707 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNS. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$60.00 to C$60.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.04 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. CSFB reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.59.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.8488807 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.16%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

