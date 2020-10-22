Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.36

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.36 and traded as high as $1.39. Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 68,684 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$1.96.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.02, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.50) by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$20.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$21.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

