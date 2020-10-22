Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Orvana Minerals Co. (TSE:ORV)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.29. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 21,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $38.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22.

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$24.43 million during the quarter.

Orvana Minerals Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and base metal deposits. The company holds interests in the Don Mario Mine, an open-pit mine located in the south-eastern Bolivia; and El Valle and Carlés Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain.

