Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,880.67

Shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,880.67 and traded as high as $4,356.00. Intercontinental Hotels Group shares last traded at $4,264.40, with a volume of 949,658 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IHG. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,080 ($53.31) to GBX 4,050 ($52.91) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 3,820 ($49.91) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 3,100 ($40.50) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,951.54 ($51.63).

Get Intercontinental Hotels Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,222.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,880.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion and a PE ratio of -59.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.