Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.39

Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.39 and traded as high as $5.48. Enerflex shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 231,095 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EFX shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Enerflex from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Enerflex from C$10.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

The company has a market cap of $480.68 million and a PE ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.06.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$287.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$311.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enerflex Ltd will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

In other Enerflex news, Director Kevin Jerome Reinhart purchased 20,000 shares of Enerflex stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,922.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$206,089.13.

About Enerflex (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.