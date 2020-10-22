Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.56

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.56 and traded as high as $14.57. Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 343,172 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.57.

Get Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.11.

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$227.65 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teranga Gold Co. will post 1.7499132 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.