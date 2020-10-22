Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Dynasil Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Dynasil Co. of America alerts:

DYSL opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. Dynasil Co. of America has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $1.52.

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dynasil Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynasil Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.