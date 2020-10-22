Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Dynasil Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

DYSL opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. Dynasil Co. of America has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $1.52.

About Dynasil Co. of America

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dynasil Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynasil Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks: Analysts Expect Target Hospitality Corp. to Announce -$0.11 EPS
Zacks: Analysts Expect Target Hospitality Corp. to Announce -$0.11 EPS
Coastal Financial & The Competition Head to Head Survey
Coastal Financial & The Competition Head to Head Survey
Analysts Expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share
Analysts Expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share
Analysts Expect OP Bancorp Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share
Analysts Expect OP Bancorp Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share
Home Retail Group Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Home Retail Group Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
J Sainsbury Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $194.54
J Sainsbury Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $194.54


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report