DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) Short Interest Up 15.6% in September

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the September 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday.

Get DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of DOCOF stock opened at $42.94 on Thursday. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $39.16 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.33.

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft provides catering services in Austria, Turkey, Great Britain, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges & Hotel. The Airline Catering division offers airline catering services.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.