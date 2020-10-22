Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $46.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Twitter traded as high as $50.22 and last traded at $50.12, with a volume of 474302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.35.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Argus raised their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.24.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $63,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $428,457.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,595. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Twitter by 430.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

