Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $228.00 to $235.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Paypal traded as high as $212.50 and last traded at $211.55, with a volume of 351438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.96.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Paypal from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.27.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 3.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Paypal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $250.00 billion, a PE ratio of 97.74, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.