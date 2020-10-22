Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Nokia (NYSE:NOK) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nokia earned a coverage optimism score of 1.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Nokia’s score:

Get Nokia alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nokia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. Nokia has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.