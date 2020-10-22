Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $36.36 and last traded at $36.14, with a volume of 3092664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.66.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,768,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $83,693,254.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,049,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,806,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 14,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $318,042.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,474,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,843,868.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,032,705 shares of company stock valued at $115,599,148.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,564,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,587 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 239.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,956 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,299,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Snap by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,266,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,290,000 after purchasing an additional 815,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,495,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,579,000 after purchasing an additional 647,575 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.18.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

